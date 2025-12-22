Former Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase appears homeless in viral video, mother says he needs help

Former Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase, who played Martin Qwerly on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, is now homeless, several internet users have claimed citing a viral video of him shot in Riverside California.

The video, which first surfaced in September, shows Chase living on the streets, appearing extremely disheveled.

In the clip, a fan who filmed the encounter asks Chase if he had appeared on Disney Channel. “Nickelodeon,” the 36-year-old actor replies, adding that he was on Ned’s Declassified.

“Oh yeah, you’re that kid on it,” the fan responds as Chase told her his full name.

The Telegraph Online hasn’t independently verified the authenticity of the viral video.

Following the video’s circulation, a GoFundMe campaign was launched on Chase’s behalf and raised more than USD 1,200 before being shut down by his mother.

“Tylor needs medical attention not money. But he refuses it,” Chase’s mother said at the time, according to Primetimer. “I appreciate your effort. But money would not be a benefit to him. I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can’t manage money for his meds by himself.”

Chase’s former co-stars Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw, and Daniel Curtis Lee addressed the situation on the 24 September episode of their Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide.

“It was a lot to process for me,” said Lee, 34. “When I first saw it, I was angry, because I was like why put a camera in someone’s face when they are on hard times?”

“But then, after I was angry at the people who were filming it, I was upset with myself. I feel like there’s not much I can do,” he added.

Shaw, who has previously spoken publicly about her struggles with drug addiction, said, “I’ve been somebody like that.”

The actors said they hoped to help Chase moving forward.

“Yeah, we’re all hoping we can get Tylor on a better path, we’ll see what we can do here,” Lee said. “But he’s not coming on the podcast.”

“That’s not at all what needs to happen here. There’s a lot more that needs to happen before that,” Werkheiser added.