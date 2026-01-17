‘Wanted peace… he guided me’: Sana Khan denies cleric husband’s role behind showbiz exit

Former actress Sana Khan has denied claims that her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad brainwashed her into quitting the film industry, saying the decision to leave showbiz was her own and rooted in a personal transformation she wanted for herself.

Known for films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and her stint on Bigg Boss 6, Sana stepped away from the entertainment industry in 2020. The same year, she married Muslim cleric and businessman Mufti Anas Saiyad.

Appearing on a podcast on actress Rashami Desai’s YouTube channel, Sana debunked the widespread perception that her decision to quit Bollywood and adopt a hijab was influenced by her husband.

“When our marriage was arranged, it was top secret. Nobody except my mom and dad even knew the groom’s name. Even when the mehendi artist asked for his name, I didn’t reveal it. I was going through a major change in my life. I was transforming into a whole new person. This is something that I wanted, and he is the one who guided me,” she said.

“People think, oh she used to roam without a hijab, and suddenly she’s become so this that. So maybe this guy has brainwashed her. It’s never like that; nobody can brainwash you until and unless you don’t want it. I wanted peace. A person might find fame, money and status, but at the end of the day, everyone wants inner peace,” she added.

The former actress also said her decision to leave the film industry was influenced by her environment at the time. “When your surroundings aren’t right, your decisions are often wrong,” she said, adding that she now places great value on her relationship with her husband.

Sana also mentioned that Anas and his family bore most of the wedding expenses, which she said was contrary to common practice.

Sana’s personal life had been under public attention since she publicly acknowledged her relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis in 2019. In early 2020, she said the relationship ended due to infidelity.

In October 2020, Sana formally announced her exit from the industry. She married Anas in a close-knit ceremony in Surat in November 2020. The couple has two sons, Saiyad Tariq Jamil and Saiyad Hasan Jamil.