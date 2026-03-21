‘Labour of Love’ to ‘Lootera’: Five Indian films that feel like poetry in motion

Some films don’t just tell stories, they linger like verses on a page. Indian filmmakers, across languages, have often crafted films that focus less on the narrative flow and move more like an immersive poem. On World Poetry Day, we revisit five Indian films that move beyond plot and feel like poetry in motion.

Asha Jaoar Majhe (Labour of Love)

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Directed by Aditya Vikram Sengupta, this nearly dialogueless Bengali film is perhaps the purest expression of cinematic poetry in recent Indian cinema. It follows a young couple in Kolkata with opposite work shifts — the husband (Ritwick Chakraborty) works the graveyard shift while the wife (Basabdatta Chatterjee) goes to work in the morning. Their lives intersect only in fleeting moments.

There is barely any dialogue, yet the film speaks volumes — through the hum of ceiling fans, the clatter of utensils, and the soft light of dawn, the quietness of night. Sengupta trusts silence the way a poet trusts the power of his words. What emerges is a meditative piece on the quiet endurance of love in a working-class life.

Lootera

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Vikramaditya Motwane’s Lootera is steeped in longing. Loosely inspired by O’ Henry’s short story The Last Leaf, the film unfolds in two distinct timelines: the young, sunlit romance in rural Bengal, and the aged, snowbound regretful life of solitude in Dalhousie.

With its pristine frames and aching silences, Lootera is less about what happens in terms of narrative and more about what remains unsaid. Every frame looks like a stanza of your favourite poem that you want to revisit. Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha deliver performances that feel alive with the ache of an unrequited love story.

October

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In October, Shoojit Sircar strips storytelling down to its barest bones. There’s no dramatic narrative arc in the conventional sense. The only shock — the female lead (Banita Sandhu) meets with an accident and goes into a coma — comes early on in the film. The rest of the film follows how her co-worker (played by Varun Dhawan), shocked by the incident, starts visiting her in the hospital everyday, at great personal cost. The story unfolds like a slow burn, ending with an emotional catharsis.

Varun Dhawan delivers one of his most restrained performances, embodying a man who doesn’t quite understand his own feelings but refuses to walk away. The film lingers on the mundane routine of life but Shoojit makes the ordinary feel profound. Like a poem, it asks you to sit with discomfort rather than resolve it.

Tamasha

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Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha is more overtly lyrical, almost like a stage performance stretched across a feature film. It explores themes of identity and personal freedom, and the compromises we make to survive.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Ved, a man fractured between societal expectation and his aspirations, while Deepika Padukone’s Tara becomes his catalyst for self discovery. The film, much like a poem, has an emotional rhythm and that stays with you.

All We Imagine As Light

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Payal Kapadia’s internationally-acclaimed feature debut captures urban solitude with tenderness. Set in Mumbai, the film drifts through the lives of women balancing work and desire, while navigating a sense of belonging in a city that never quite pauses for them.

Kapadia’s gaze is like a fly on the wall — a series of glances, silences, fleeting moments — stitched together with emotional precision. It’s less concerned with narrative resolution and more with the humdrum of mundane life. Even an ordinary frame of a rain-soaked evening feels lyrical in Kapadia’s film.