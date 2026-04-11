Susan Sarandon, Will Ferrell, Sam Elliott light up Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella performance

Susan Sarandon, Will Ferrell, Corey Fogelmanis, and Sam Elliott were among the celebrities who made cameo appearances at pop icon Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella performance on Friday.

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Carpenter took the stage as the first headliner at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. She returned to the Coachella stage two years after her last performance in 2024.

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According to Variety, Carpenter brought elements of Hollywood and Broadway, performing a mix of her popular songs. The pop star treated fans to a 90-minute set of her hit songs including House Tour, Taste, Busy Woman, Manchild, Sugar Talking, Don’t Smile, Espresso and Juno.

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The set began with a black-and-white pre-taped video, a common Coachella format, showing her driving through a dark desert and looking at a younger version of herself in another car.

A police officer, played by Sam Elliott, pulls her over without a clear reason and warns her against going to California, saying it is “not right” there.

“I can’t believe I’m headlining Coachella!” Carpenter said during the show. “I mean, I can a little bit, but it’s nicer to say that, right?”.

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Will Ferrell made a surprise appearance as an electrician, faking a power outage, then fixed it and brought Carpenter back onstage.

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The show concluded with a confetti-filled finale featuring nuns, showgirls and Chippendales, before Carpenter returned to the vintage cars for her closing song, Tears.

Justin Bieber will perform on April 11 and April 18. The Strokes, Given, Addison Rae, Labrinth, Sombr, Swan Lee, Royal Otis and David Byrne are set to take to the Coachella stage on these two dates.

The final set, which will feature Karol G, is set to take place on April 12 and April 19. Singers including Young Thug, Bigbang, Laufey, Major Lazer, Iggy Pop, FKA Twigs and Subtronics, among many others, will also perform during the final set.

Last year, the festival was headlined by Lady Gaga and Green Day. The show also included performances by Benson Boone, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Shaboozey, Hanumankind and Megan Thee Stallion.