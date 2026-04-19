Temperatures set to rise by three to four notches in south Bengal, says Met department

With political temperatures rising in West Bengal over the upcoming assembly elections, the mercury level is also set to increase in the southern districts of the state by about three to four notches in the coming week, the IMD predicted on Sunday.

There will not be any large change in maximum day temperature for the next seven days in all the districts of north Bengal, it said.

1 3 Children dive into the Ganga river on a hot summer day, in Murshidabad, West Bengal, Thursday, April 16, 2026. PTI picture

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In view of anticipated dry westerly and north-westerly winds at lower levels and seasonal solar heating, hot and humid conditions will occur in some districts of south Bengal till April 23, the India Meteorological Department said.

There will be a gradual rise in maximum day temperature by three to four degrees Celsius over the next four days and no large change for the subsequent three days over all the districts of south Bengal, the IMD said.

The assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29. Counting of votes will be on May 4.

2 3 A man carries a packet of water bottle on a hot summer day, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. PTI picture

Despite the hot and humid weather, political leaders of all parties are holding campaign meetings and rallies across the state.

The western districts of Purulia and Asansol recorded maximum day temperatures of over 39 degrees Celsius, while Panagarh and Bankura scored above 37 degrees Celsius, it said.

3 3 Young boys beat the heat by playing in a waterbody on a hot summer day, in Nadia district, West Bengal, Thursday, April 2, 2026. PTI picture

Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 28 degrees Celsius, the IMD data said.

Rain and thundershowers have been forecast in the sub-Himalayan districts, which received a significant amount of rain in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday.

The rainfall was recorded in Darjeeling (56 mm) and Kalimpong (46 mm), the IMD said.