First-teaser for ‘Shrek 5’ introduces Zendaya as Shrek’s daughter Felicia

Universal Pictures has released the first teaser for Shrek 5, offering a glimpse of the next instalment in the long-running animated franchise ahead of its theatrical release in summer 2027.

The film brings back franchise veterans Mike Myers as Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey and Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona.

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Among the new additions to the voice cast is Zendaya, who will voice Felicia, the daughter of Shrek and Fiona. Marcello Hernández and Skyler Gisondo have also joined the cast as Felicia’s brothers, Fergus and Farkle, respectively.

The DreamWorks Animation feature is directed by Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon, with Brad Ableson serving as co-director. Michael McCullers wrote the screenplay, while Christopher Meledandri receives story credit and produces alongside Gina Shay.

The teaser opens with Donkey expressing excitement about reuniting with Shrek for another adventure.

“It’s really happening,” Donkey says. “Do you know what that means? I need a makeover — get my arms yoked and my back jacked, my abs ab-ded, maybe even tighten up my badonkadonk.”

Later in the trailer, Donkey declares: “Shrek and Donkey, two stalwart friends off on another whirlwind, big-city adventure.”

The preview clip concludes with the lead characters appearing behind bars.

The Shrek franchise is loosely based on William Steig’s 1990 picture book Shrek!. The original film debuted in May 2001, marking its 25th anniversary this year.

The four theatrical Shrek films have generated more than USD 2.9 billion at the global box office. The most recent mainline instalment, Shrek Forever After, was released in 2010.

The franchise also expanded with two spin-off films focused on Puss in Boots, voiced by Antonio Banderas, including 2022’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.