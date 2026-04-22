First-look teaser of ‘Evil Dead Rise’ promises a gritty, horrifying start to a deadly new chapter

The first-look teaser of the upcoming horror film Evil Dead Burn, unveiled by Warner Bros., on Tuesday, promises a gritty and brutal new chapter in the long-running franchise.

Set in a dilapidated house, the one-shot teaser clip follows an injured woman — played by Dune actress Souheila Yacoub— smeared in blood and burn marks as she crawls to safety while Deadites attack her in-laws. Bodies crash, claw and close in from all sides, creating a relentless sense of movement and panic.

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“Nowhere to hide. #EvilDeadBurn only in theatres July 10. Full trailer coming soon,” the makers wrote on Instagram alongside the teaser clip.

Helmed by Sébastien Vaniček, the upcoming film is a standalone entry in the Evil Dead franchise and is not a direct plot continuation of the 2023 film Evil Dead Rise. However, the film is set against a similar universe with Deadites and the Necronomicon.

The film also stars Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Tandi Wright and George Pullar in notable roles.

The Evil Dead film franchise is known for its graphic ‘splatter’ effects and tonal shifts from grim survival to slapstick comedy.

The original trilogy, directed by Sam Raimi and starring Bruce Campbell, follows Ash’s journey from a terrified survivor in a remote cabin to a time-travelling hero in the Middle Ages.

The 2013 film Evil Dead served as a spinoff with a much grittier tone. Evil Dead Rise (2023), directed by Lee Cronin, shifted the setting to a Los Angeles apartment building and introduced a third volume of the Necronomicon.