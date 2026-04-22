MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 22 April 2026

First-look teaser of ‘Evil Dead Rise’ promises a gritty, horrifying start to a deadly new chapter

Directed by Sébastien Vaniček, the upcoming film stars Souheila Yacoub, Hunter Doohan and Luciane Buchanan

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.04.26, 02:43 PM
Still from 'Evil Dead Burn'

Still from 'Evil Dead Burn' File Photo

The first-look teaser of the upcoming horror film Evil Dead Burn, unveiled by Warner Bros., on Tuesday, promises a gritty and brutal new chapter in the long-running franchise.

Set in a dilapidated house, the one-shot teaser clip follows an injured woman — played by Dune actress Souheila Yacoub— smeared in blood and burn marks as she crawls to safety while Deadites attack her in-laws. Bodies crash, claw and close in from all sides, creating a relentless sense of movement and panic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nowhere to hide. #EvilDeadBurn only in theatres July 10. Full trailer coming soon,” the makers wrote on Instagram alongside the teaser clip.

Helmed by Sébastien Vaniček, the upcoming film is a standalone entry in the Evil Dead franchise and is not a direct plot continuation of the 2023 film Evil Dead Rise. However, the film is set against a similar universe with Deadites and the Necronomicon.

The film also stars Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Tandi Wright and George Pullar in notable roles.

The Evil Dead film franchise is known for its graphic ‘splatter’ effects and tonal shifts from grim survival to slapstick comedy.

The original trilogy, directed by Sam Raimi and starring Bruce Campbell, follows Ash’s journey from a terrified survivor in a remote cabin to a time-travelling hero in the Middle Ages.

The 2013 film Evil Dead served as a spinoff with a much grittier tone. Evil Dead Rise (2023), directed by Lee Cronin, shifted the setting to a Los Angeles apartment building and introduced a third volume of the Necronomicon.

RELATED TOPICS

Horror Film Evil Dead
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

IMD warns of heatwave in northwest, central and east India for next four to five days

The weather office says hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, others between April 22 and April 25
Quote left Quote right

Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam... There are hundreds of people waiting

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT