Bengal Assembly election primer for voters: What documents to carry, what to do, what not

Polling across West Bengal for the Assembly Election 2026 would be held in two phases: the 1st phase on April 23 across 152 constituencies in 16 districts of the state. While the 2nd phase is scheduled for April 29 across 142 seats in seven districts.

Vote counting is scheduled for May 4. With millions expected to cast their ballots, voters have been advised to follow key guidelines at polling stations.

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The total electorate in the state now stands at 6,82,51,008, which has increased after names have been added through the supplementary list on Wednesday, following tribunal orders.

The electorate includes more than 3.49 crore men and around 3.33 crore women, while approx 1,257 voters are listed in the third gender category, according to official data.

Polling booths across West Bengal will operate from 7 am to 6 pm. Election officials have advised voters to arrive at their assigned polling stations on time and bring valid identification to ensure a smooth voting process.

Voter information slip distribution has already started for the secure conduct of the first and second phases of voting in West Bengal.

At polling stations, several facilities have been arranged to assist persons with disabilities, women and senior citizens.

Ramps and wheelchairs are available, along with transport support for the physically challenged. Braille-enabled EVMs and voter assistance booths have also been set up to help voters.

Physically challenged voters and senior citizens will receive priority entry to polling booths and have separate queues.

Other basic amenities such as drinking water, first aid and washroom facilities will also be available at the polling stations.

Essential documents for voting

Voter ID card (EPIC) issued by the Election Commission of India

Aadhaar card

PAN card

Passport

Driving licence

Bank or post office passbook with photograph

Pension documents with photograph

Government service identity cards

NPR smart cards

Important do’s before voting day

Check your name in the voter list

Visit voters.eci.gov.in (OR)

Download the ECINET app

Check where the polling station is

Visit voters.eci.gov.in (OR)

Download the ECINET app (OR)

Call the TOLL-FREE number 1950

Understand who your constituency candidate is

Use the ECINET app

For any information regarding the voting process

Call the HELPLINE number- 1950

Voting process

Step 1. Stand in queue at the polling station

Step 2. The polling officer at your polling centre will authenticate your name and identity proof

Step 3. Allow the officer to mark your finger with indelible ink and to collect your signature. Collect the voting slip/token from the polling officer before proceeding to vote.

Step 4. The polling officer at your designated polling booth would take your voting slip and check the indelible ink mark.

Step 5. Locate the button next to your preferred candidate’s name on the EVM. Press the button to cast your vote. A red light will flash on the machine.

Step 6. Check the VVPAT screen after casting your vote.View the slip displaying the serial number, name and symbol of your selected candidate. Ensure the details match your choice before the slip drops into the box.

How to use the EVM-VVPAT box

Step 1: The presiding officer will activate the ballot unit as you enter the polling booth after you enter the designating voting zone.

Step 2: Press the blue button next to the name/symbol of your preferred candidate on the ballot unit.

Step 3: The red light next to your selected candidate's name/symbol will flash with a beep sound.

Step 4: Verify your vote. In VVPAT, you will see the slip with serial number, name and symbol of your selected candidate for 7 seconds.

Note: Contact the presiding officer if you do not see the light or hear the beep.