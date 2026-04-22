Election Commission publishes tribunal-cleared voter lists ahead of first phase of Bengal polls

The Election Commission on Wednesday released booth-wise lists of voters cleared by tribunals to vote in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, allowing eligible citizens whose names were removed during the Special Intensive Revision to cast their ballots on Thursday.

The EC uploaded two separate lists on its official website — one of voters whose names were restored following tribunal orders and another of those who remain excluded. However, the total number of additions and deletions has not yet been disclosed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A comprehensive figure is expected to be available by evening," a senior official said.

Voters can check the lists by selecting their assembly constituency and booth number on the official portal. For booths where no tribunal decisions were made, no names have been listed.

Individuals who moved the tribunal after finding their names missing from the rolls can also verify their status online using their EPIC numbers. Those whose names have been included in the latest list will be eligible to vote in the first phase of polling scheduled for Thursday, officials said.

These voters had been removed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls and were later given the option to approach designated tribunals set up under Supreme Court directions.

Invoking its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court had ruled that voters declared eligible by tribunals up to two days before polling would be allowed to vote.

Following the order, the EC was asked to publish the updated list by April 21, ahead of the first phase of polling for 152 constituencies.

Officials said a consolidated electoral roll, incorporating newly added voters, will be issued in the evening and used for the first phase of polling.

The second phase, covering 142 constituencies, is scheduled for April 29, with another list of eligible voters to be published on April 27 ahead of that round, they said.