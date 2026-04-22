‘Dhurandhar’ singer Jasmine Sandlas slammed for pouring water on herself and lip-syncing on stage

Indian-American singer Jasmine Sandlas has found herself in the middle of a backlash on social media for pouring water on herself and lip-syncing during a live performance in Ahmedabad.

Jasmine is currently basking under the success of her Dhurandhar songs Shararat, Main Aur Tu, Aari Aari, Jaiye Sajana and the film’s title track.

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However, netizens recently began trolling the singer after a video showing her pouring water on herself before continuing to sing the track Shararat went viral. In the video, Jasmine is seen sporting a lehenga choli while performing the song. She also performed the hook step on stage.

Some netizens also pointed out that Jasmine lowered the microphone while the song continued to play in the background, leading many to believe the singer was lip-syncing on stage.

“Live concert me bhi live nahi gaate ye log (they don’t even sing live in concerts),” one of them wrote. “What nonsense,” wrote another.

Born in Jalandhar and raised in California, Sandlas began her music career in 2008 and later gained widespread attention with the song Yaar Na Miley from the film Kick, starring Salman Khan. She went on to work on several Bollywood hits including Illegal Weapon 2.0, Taras Ni Aya Tujhko, Nasha, Ashiqaan and Poison Baby.