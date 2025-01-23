‘Bose: Dead/Alive’ to ‘Gumnaami’: Films, shows on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to stream on his 128th birth anniversary

The life of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, especially the mystery surrounding his disappearance, has been the subject of various films and television series since the 1960s. On the 128th birth anniversary of Netaji, we curate a list of must-watch films and shows based on his life that you can stream online.

Ami Shubhash Bolchi

A remake of 2009 Marathi film Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, Mahesh Manjrekar’s 2011 Bengali film Ami Subhash Bolchi follows the story of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s (Anindya Banerjee) influence on Debabrata Bose (Mithun Chakraborty), a struggling middle-class man. Frustrated by exploitation from a promoter planning to seize his property, Debabrata finds guidance from the immortal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. With Netaji’s inspiration and an invisible INA sword, Debabrata gains the courage to confront corruption, defend his family, and motivate fellow Bengalis to stand up for their dignity and justice.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Bose: Dead/Alive

Based on Anuj Dhar’s book India’s Biggest Cover-up, the 2017 TV mini-series Bose: Dead/Alive, headlined by Rajkummar Rao, delves into the mystery surrounding Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s disappearance after the 1945 plane crash at Taihoku. The series questions the official theory of Netaji’s death in the crash, and suggests that he may have survived the tragedy.

Where to watch: JioCinema

Gumnaami

The Srijit Mukherji-directed 2019 Bengali film Gumnaami, headlined by Prosenjit Chatterjee, is a fictionalised retelling of the hearings of Justice Mukherjee Commission inquiring into the disappearance of Netaji following the 1945 plane crash. The story follows Chandrachur Dhar (Anirban Bhattacharya), an activist, who is committed to bring out the truth of Netaji’s disappearance. The film suggests that Bose survived in the crash and returned to India as Gumnaami Baba.

Where to watch: Hoichoi

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero

Shyam Benegal’s 2005 biographical war film Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero chronicles the life of the freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, played by Sachin Khedekar. The film focuses on Bose’s time in Nazi-ruled Germany between 1941 and 1943, and his involvement in Japanese-occupied Asia from 1943 to 1945. It also highlights the key events that led to the formation of the Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army).

Where to watch: YouTube

Netaji

Abhishek Bose portrayed Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the Bengali television soap Netaji, which aired in 2019 on Zee Bangla. The series focussed on Bose’s formative years as a young boy (played by Ankit Mazumder) in Cuttack and Kolkata.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Subhash Chandra

Amar Dutta played Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Piyush Bose’s 1966 biographical drama Subhash Chandra. Written by Piyush Bose and Achintya Kumar Sengupta, the film traces the life of Subhas Chandra Bose from his childhood to his rise as a prominent patriotic leader.

Where to watch: YouTube