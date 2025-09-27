Filmmaker Homi Adajania shares first glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna from ‘Cocktail 2’ sets

Filmmaker Homi Adajania, who is currently working on his upcoming film Cocktail 2, has shared a behind-the-scenes monochrome picture from the film set featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Adajania gave fans a glimpse of Mandanna from a night shoot by sharing her picture on his Instagram stories. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Those over-entho night shoot actors.”

Thirteen years after the original film hit theatres on July 13, 2012, Homi Adajania returns to direct the sequel.

Cocktail follows the story of a complex love triangle between a man (played by Saif Ali Khan) and two women (played by Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty), who are best friends, yet complete opposites.

Further details about the film are kept under wraps.

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor were seen together in the 2024 movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Cocktail 2 will mark Rashmika Mandanna’s first on-screen collaboration with Shahid Kapoor.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has completed shooting for Dhanush-starrer romantic musical Tere Ishk Mein, a spin-off to the 2013 Aanand L Rai-directed romance drama Raanjhanaa.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor has recently wrapped shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’ Romeo, also starring Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda.

Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Rawindra Pulle’s Mysaa, which marks her first solo lead. The actress also has Maddock Films’ upcoming horror-comedy Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana in the pipeline. She will also star in The Girlfriend, Rainbow and Pushpa 3.