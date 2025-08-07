Film version of iconic Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ to release in theatres next month

To mark the 10th anniversary of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s iconic Broadway musical, Disney is bringing the filmed version of Hamilton to theatres across the world on September 5.

Shot in 2016 and previously released exclusively on Disney+ app, the stage production will now debut on the big screen.

The theatrical release will include an exclusive prologue titled Reuniting the Revolution, which features new interviews with the original cast and creators as they reflect on the show’s decade-long impact.

“When we filmed Hamilton, we wanted to try to capture the feeling of being in the Richard Rodgers Theatre during that first year on Broadway,” said director-producer Thomas Kail in a statement to US media outlets. “And we’re thrilled that audiences will now have the opportunity to experience it on the big screen.”

Kail, a long-time collaborator of Miranda, is also helming Disney’s live-action Moana, slated for release next year.

Ahead of the September 5 release, a special screening will be held on September 3 at the newly restored Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Advance tickets for the event will be available for a donation starting August 11, with all proceeds supporting The Public Theater, where Hamilton had its off-Broadway debut in 2015.

The filmed version of Hamilton was shot over three days at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016.

With music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and direction by Thomas Kail, the musical is inspired by Ron Chernow’s biography Alexander Hamilton. The production was filmed by RadicalMedia and produced by Kail, Miranda and Jeffrey Seller, with Sander Jacobs and Jill Furman serving as executive producers.

The ensemble cast features the original Broadway stars: Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler.

The cast also includes Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, and Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison.