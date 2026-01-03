Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment to partner with Universal Music Group

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and film producer Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the banner behind Bollywood hits like Don and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, is set to partner with Hollywood giant Universal Music Group in a minority-stake deal, according to a press communique.

The deal is touted as the biggest for an Indian production house.

The collaboration allows Universal to strengthen its presence in the Indian film market, reported news agency PTI.

The partnership will be officially announced at a press conference in the presence of the Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, as per the PTI report.

The collaboration aligns with the Centre’s vision to create Indian content for global audiences.

The announcement comes as Excel Entertainment marks its 25th year, having debuted with Dil Chahta Hai in 2001. The banner has backed several noted titles over the years, including the Don franchise, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully Boy, and the Fukrey series.

The banner has also backed popular OTT content including the shows Mirzapur, Made in Heaven, and Dahaad.

Universal Music Group is a leading music organisation.