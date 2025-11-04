‘Ultimate inspiration’: Fans hail Salman Khan as India’s fitness icon after new workout photos go viral

Actor Salman Khan’s latest workout pictures, which show him flaunting his chiselled physique, have taken the internet by storm, with fans hailing him as the “ultimate fitness icon”.

Salman on Sunday shared fresh pictures from the gym. The photos show him flaunting his abs and toned body.

“Kuch haasil karne ke liye kuch chhodna padta hai...Yeh bina chhode hai (To gain something you have to let go of other things. This is without letting go),” wrote Salman, who is currently filming for director Apoorva Lakhia’s upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan.

Fans reacted with enthusiasm to the post. “Bhai you are looking very handsome. To all the people who said that you have a CGI body, they should learn from you how to maintain at this age. You are my inspiration,” commented one. “Salman Bhai again proving why he is a trendsetter of fitness,” wrote another.

“Salman Khan proving that age is just a number when the dedication is real. That focus and commitment to fitness is the ultimate inspiration,” wrote an X user.

Another fan lauded the actor’s consistency and determination. “No steroids, no excuses—just natural gains, consistency, and efforts. The result is a chiselled, functional physique that continues to inspire millions,” he wrote.

An X user noted Salman’s ability to evolve over the years. “Aaj jab woh wapas apni golden form me aaya hai, tab yaad rakho legends retire nahi hote, reinvent hote hain. (Salman is back in his golden form. Remember, legends don’t retire, they reinvent themselves). India ka first fitness superstar - back to where he belongs,” he wrote.

Lauding Salman’s commitment to fitness at 59, a fan wrote, “Age is just a number. At 59, that physique is unreal. That's why he’s the Sultan…the Tiger…the one and only Salman Khan.”

“India's fitness Icon Salman Khan returns to the shape mode,” wrote another X user.

Salman’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan revisits the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, a rare hand-to-hand combat incident that claimed lives on both sides.

Unlike many of Salman’s previous releases, Battle of Galwan is not scheduled for an Eid opening. The film will instead hit theatres in January 2026.