MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 15 February 2025

Noted singer Pratul Mukhopadhyay passes away at 82

Famously known for the songs 'Ami Banglay Gan Gai' and 'Dinga Bhashao Sagore', the writer-singer was suffering from pancreatic ailments and other old age-related health issues

PTI Published 15.02.25, 01:09 PM
Noted singer Pratul Mukhopadhyay

Noted singer Pratul Mukhopadhyay Facebook

Well-known Bengali singer and songwriter Pratul Mukhopadhyay died on Saturday following prolonged illness, a senior official of the West Bengal health department said.

Mukhopadhyay was 82. He was known for songs highlighting social issues and singing them without accompaniment of musical instruments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who visited Mukhopadhyay at the SSKM hospital, a couple of days ago, expressed her deep grief over the demise of the singer.

She extended her condolences to the singer's family and the innumerable fan followers.

Mukhopadhyay, writer and singer of the famous 'Ami Banglay Gan Gai' and 'Dinga Bhashao Sagore' was suffering from pancreatic ailments and other old age-related health issues and was undergoing treatment at the state-run SSKM hospital.

"His condition was not improving following a surgery and this morning he breathed his last," the official told PTI.

A couple of days ago, Mukhopadhyay was shifted to the ITU following a deterioration of his health condition, they said.

Mukhopadhyay is survived by his wife.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Pratul Mukhopadhyay Ami Banglay Gan Gai Dinga Bhashao Sagore Celebrity Death
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Central vigilance panel orders probe into renovation of Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal'

The bungalow labelled as 'Sheesh Mahal' by the BJP for alleged corruption was occupied by Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister of Delhi from 2015 till the first week of October last year
Amartya Sen
Quote left Quote right

Manmohan a great man, a good leader, liked him not just because he was a friend

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT