Pushpa 2 stampede case: Hyderabad police file charge sheet, Allu Arjun named accused

A year after a woman died in a stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad, the Hyderabad police have now filed a charge sheet against 23 persons, including Telugu actor Allu Arjun, in connection with the incident.

The charge sheet, filed in a local court recently, names the theatre management as the prime accused. Allu Arjun has been listed as accused number 11.

The case pertains to a stampede that took place on December 4, 2024, at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere screening of Pushpa 2.

The incident occurred as fans gathered outside the theatre to catch a glimpse of the actor, who had arrived for the premiere. In the rush and overcrowding that followed, a 35-year-old woman died, while her eight-year-old son sustained injuries.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case at the Chikkadpally police station against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman’s family. Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, 2024, in connection with the stampede.

He was released from jail on December 14, 2024, after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail. He was later granted regular bail.

In the aftermath of the incident, Allu Arjun and the makers of Pushpa extended financial assistance to the family of the injured boy. The Telangana government also announced financial assistance to the family.