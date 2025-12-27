MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 27 December 2025

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Hyderabad police file charge sheet, Allu Arjun named accused

The charge sheet, filed in a local court recently, names the theatre management as the prime accused

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 27.12.25, 04:33 PM
Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun PTI

A year after a woman died in a stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad, the Hyderabad police have now filed a charge sheet against 23 persons, including Telugu actor Allu Arjun, in connection with the incident.

The charge sheet, filed in a local court recently, names the theatre management as the prime accused. Allu Arjun has been listed as accused number 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case pertains to a stampede that took place on December 4, 2024, at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere screening of Pushpa 2.

Also Read

The incident occurred as fans gathered outside the theatre to catch a glimpse of the actor, who had arrived for the premiere. In the rush and overcrowding that followed, a 35-year-old woman died, while her eight-year-old son sustained injuries.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case at the Chikkadpally police station against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman’s family. Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, 2024, in connection with the stampede.

He was released from jail on December 14, 2024, after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail. He was later granted regular bail.

In the aftermath of the incident, Allu Arjun and the makers of Pushpa extended financial assistance to the family of the injured boy. The Telangana government also announced financial assistance to the family.

RELATED TOPICS

Pushpa 2 Stampede
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Hanuman more powerful than Superman,’ says Chandrababu Naidu at science event

He was appealing to parents, teachers and society to expose children and youth to India’s cultural heritage. What left many scratching their heads was why it was part of a speech at the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan
TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar
Quote left Quote right

EC deleted names without any reason... BJP is using every means to win Bengal polls

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT