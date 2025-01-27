Allu Arjun’s 2024 blockbuster ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ to stream on Netflix with 23 minutes of extra footage

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s 2024 blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit Netflix soon with 23 minutes of extra footage, the streaming platform announced on Instagram on Monday. However, the film will not be available to stream in Hindi.

“The man. The myth. The brAAnd. Pushpa’s rule is about to begin. Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded Version with 23 minutes of extra footage on Netflix, coming soon in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada,” reads a post on Netflix’s official Instagram page.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule emerged as India’s biggest opener of all time, breaching the Rs 180-crore-mark at the domestic box office on Day 1. With this, the film smashed the record set by Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, which amassed approximately Rs 92 crore nett in India on its first day.

Pushpa 2 earned Rs 1,231.30 crore nett at the domestic box office by its 52nd day in the theatres, according to industry data-tracking site Sacnilk.

Also starring Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2 was released theatrically on December 5.

A sequel to Allu’s 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2 follows sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj’s exploits after he gains control of the racket. Allu Arjun’s titular character operates at a global level in the sequel.

Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil return in Pushpa 2 as Srivalli and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively. Another high point of the film is Sreeleela’s much-talked-about dance number Kissik.

The music for Pushpa 2: The Rule has been scored by Devi Sri Prasad, while Miroslaw Kuba Brozek has handled the cinematography.

As per media reports, Allu is gearing up for the third film in the franchise, Pushpa 3: The Rampage.