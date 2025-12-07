Finalists to prize money: Everything you need to know about the grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Bigg Boss 19 will conclude tonight with the announcement of its winner, bringing the Salman Khan-hosted reality show to a close after roughly three and a half months on air.

The season’s top five finalists are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More and Tanya Mittal. The champion will be decided through public voting.

Finale timing revised

Throughout the season, Bigg Boss 19 aired on Colors TV at 10.30pm, while streaming on JioHotstar at 9pm. For the finale, the telecast will begin at 9pm on both platforms. The OTT timing remains unchanged; the TV broadcast moves up by one and a half hours.

Voting window

Voting lines were open till 10am on Sunday for viewers to show their support for their favourite contestant. As per convention, the voting lines open for an additional 10-15 minutes during the finale after Top 2 contestants are declared.

Eliminated contestants

The season launched on 24 August with 16 contestants. Two additional wild-card entrants later took the total to 18.

Participants eliminated earlier in the season include Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Basheer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Mridul Tiwari, Shahbaz Badesha (wild card) and Malti Chah (wild card).

Prize money and trophy

The winner of Bigg Boss 19 will get a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. As per media reports, the champion will also receive a brand new car.

The winner’s trophy for this season was unveiled by the makers earlier this week. In keeping with the theme of this instalment, the trophy is shaped in the form of two hands folded in a house.

What’s special about the finale

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are set to join Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss 19 finale stage to promote their film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.