Every shooting incident brought bigger business: Kapil Sharma on his Canada cafe

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma on Wednesday said the three incidents of firings at his cafe in Canada's Surrey has forced authorities to act against such attacks in the country.

Sharma's Kap's Cafe, which opened opened in Surrey, British Columbia, in July, was first targeted by unknown people on July 10, followed by two more attacks on August 7 and October 16. No one was injured in the incidents and no group has claimed responsibility for it.

At the trailer launch event of his latest film "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2", the actor-comedian was asked about the firings.

"What I feel is that the rules there and the police perhaps don't have power to control (such incident). But when our case happened, it went to federal government and there was a discussion in Canadian parliament," Sharma said.

"In fact, after every firing incident, we got a bigger opening at the cafe. So it is all ok if god is with me," he added.

Sharma said that many people reached out to him after the attacks.

"I believe whatever god does we don't get to know the story behind that... I got calls from a lot of people from there who told me that there were a lot of things happening but after the firing at my cafe, it became a news and now steps are being taken to improve the law and order situation there," he said.

The 43-year-old actor said he had never felt unsafe in Mumbai or anywhere else in India.

"I never felt unsafe in Mumbai or in our country. There is no other city like Mumbai," he added.





