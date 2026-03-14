Ektaa Kapoor launches talent management company Hoonur: ‘It’s about creating journeys’

Producer Ektaa Kapoor on Saturday announced the launch of her new talent management company, Hoonur, which aims to nurture artists and strengthen the culture of storytelling and performance in the entertainment industry.

Hoonur will boast of a diverse roster of celebrated actors and creators from across Bollywood and Indian television.

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The initiative is designed to provide artists with strategic guidance, focused representation, and a collaborative ecosystem where creativity can flourish, according to a press release.

Kapoor, known for backing films like Love Sex Aur Dhokha, The Dirty Picture, Veere Di Wedding and Crew, as well as television shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, said she aims to provide a platform to artists where their talent will flourish.

“‘At Balaji, we have always believed that talent flourishes when it finds the right environment and encouragement. With Hoonur, we want to build a platform where artists are not just represented but truly understood,” she said in a statement.

“Our aim is to offer them thoughtful guidance, help them explore opportunities that align with their strengths, and support their growth over the long term. It’s about creating journeys that allow talent to evolve, experiment, and reach their full potential,” Kapoor added.

To celebrate the launch of Hoonur, Kapoor will host a party bringing together Bollywood and television A-listers, industry leaders and creators, as per PTI.