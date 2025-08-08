'Dune' star Dave Bautista to play antagonist in 'Highlander' reboot

"Dune" star Dave Bautista will portray the antagonist in the upcoming remake of Hollywood classic "Highlander".

Henry Cavill, the former Superman star, is headlining the project, which comes from Amazon MGM’s United Artists banner, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Bautista, known for movies such as "Blade Runner 2049", "Army of the Dead" and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery", will feature alongside Cavill as well as Oscar winner Russell Crowe in the film.

“John Wick” director Chad Stahelski will helm the project from a script by Michael Finch.

The original "Highlander" film was released in 1986 and starred Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod, a Medieval Scottish Highlander who discovers he is an immortal warrior.

With the help of a swordsman named Ramirez (Sean Connery), the titular Highlander battles other immortals across the centuries, culminating in a modern battle in which, like the classic line of dialogue goes, “there can be only one.” In the upcoming film, Cavill takes on the role of MacLeod, with Crowe portraying Ramirez. Marisa Abela of "Industry" fame also features in a prominent role.

Bautista will play the part of The Kurgan, an immortal barbarian who has spent centuries hunting and killing other immortals to absorb their essence. The character was played by actor Clancy Brown in the original.

The new take on "Highlander" is produced by Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt alongside Neal H Moritz, Stahelski’s 87Eleven Entertainment, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions, and Louise Rosner.

