Dulquer Salmaan’s next film ‘Kaantha’ to hit screens in November

Actor Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film Kaantha will hit theatres on November 14, he said on Monday to mark Diwali.

“Diwali just got a whole lot more explosive. #Kaantha will be lighting up theatres worldwide from November 14. Wishing you all a happy Diwali and we’ll see you in the theatres very soon,” the actor wrote alongside a poster of the film.

Written and directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, Kaantha follows the making of the first horror film in Tamil/Telugu in 1950s Madras. The film was initially scheduled to hit theatres on September 12.

The two-minute-12-second-long trailer, dropped by the makers in July, shows Samuthirakani playing a popular director, fondly called Ayya by everyone. Dulquer, on the other hand, plays the director’s son and a superstar in his own right. However, their relationship seems to be strained by a clash of egos.

Bhagyashri Borse and Rana Daggubati also play key roles in the film, which is backed by Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films. Dulquer serves as one of the producers of the film alongside Daggubati.

Dulquer, 42, was last seen in the Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. He has the Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara in the pipeline.