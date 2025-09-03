MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 03 September 2025

Dulquer Salmaan's home banner to alter dialogue in 'Lokah' amid backlash

Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sandy and Naslen, the film has been directed by Dominic Arun and released in theatres on August 28

PTI Published 03.09.25, 07:03 PM
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Poster of 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' File Photo

The makers of the Malayalam film "Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra" have issued an apology and promised to remove a dialogue that "unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people from Karnataka".

Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sandy and Naslen, the film has been directed by Dominic Arun and released in theatres on August 28. Dulquer Salmaan has produced it under his production banner Wayfarer Films.

ADVERTISEMENT

A scene where Sandy's character, Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, address Bengaluru girls derogatively, has attracted criticism.

Salmaan's banner posted an apology on its official Instagram handle on Tuesday evening, adding the team will ensure to modify the dialogue.

"It has come to our attention that a dialogue delivered by one of the characters in our film Lokah: Chapter One has unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people from Karnataka. At Wayfarer Films, we place people above everything else," it began.

"We deeply regret this oversight and assure you that no offence was intended. The dialogue in question will be removed/edited at the earliest. We sincerely apologise for the hurt caused and humbly request you to accept our apology," the statement read.

"Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra" revolves around a woman, who uncovers mystical skills while facing personal hurdles. As evil surfaces, she must embrace her powers and fate in a shifting world.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra Dulquer Salmaan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trinamool, Congress call CAA relaxations BJP’s ‘diversionary tactic’ before 2026 Bengal polls

Bengal industries minister and Trinamool spokesperson Shashi Panja said the party was committed in its Opposition to the CAA and the National Register of Citizens
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

Women are facing a lot of problems as there are no toilets. Govt should clean the Delhi streets

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT