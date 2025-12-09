MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Kaantha’ OTT release: When and where to watch Dulquer Salmaan’s latest period drama

Written and directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the Tamil film hit theatres on 14 November

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.12.25, 11:25 AM
A poster of ‘Kaantha’

A poster of ‘Kaantha’ File picture

Dulquer Salmaan’s period drama Kaantha is set to premiere on Netflix on 12 December, the streaming platform announced on Monday. It will be available to stream in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam languages. It will be available as Shaantha in Kannada.

“When a master and his masterpiece collide, who breaks first? Kaantha is arriving on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam and as Shaantha in Kannada on 12th Dec,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

Written and directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, Kaantha hit theatres on 14 November.

Kaantha, which follows the making of a horror film, explores the father-son dynamic. TK Mahadevan’s (Dulquer) relationship with Ayya (Samuthirakani) is strained by a clash of egos, leading the former to sideline his father

Bhagyashri Borse and Rana Daggubati also play key roles in the film, which is backed by Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films. Dulquer serves as one of the producers of the film alongside Daggubati.

On the workfront, Dulquer has the Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara in the pipeline.

