‘Absolutely terrible’: Donald Trump slams Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show at Super Bowl 2026

US President Donald Trump on Monday criticised Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance, calling it “terrible” and an affront to American values.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History,” the POTUS added.

“There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule,” Trump further said.

He ended the post with “Make America Great Again”.

Bad Bunny has been at the centre of controversy since the National Football League announced him as the halftime performer. Earlier this month, Bad Bunny used the Grammys stage to call out the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), drawing flak from Trump.

The singer also faced criticism over the display of foreign flags during the show, which he said was meant to convey a message of unity. Laura Loomer, a longtime ally of the president, sought an apology from the NFL and also threatened that someone should call ICE over the presence of foreign flags during the performance.