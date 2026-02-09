Bad Bunny brings Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin to Super Bowl Halftime Show, delivers message of unity

Grammy-winning singer Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday with guest performances by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin. The Puerto Rican singer used the occasion to deliver a message of unity while celebrating the cultural heritage of his native Puerto Rico.

The 14-minute performance at Levi’s Stadium featured appearances from Lady Gaga and fellow Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, with additional cameos by Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Karol G, Jessica Alba, Young Miko and Alix Earle.

Several dancers were seen performing on the porch of Bad Bunny’s signature casita set, designed to resemble a traditional Puerto Rican home.

While there was speculation that Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, would use the show to make a political statement against the current US administration, the singer instead opted for messages promoting unity.

Bad Bunny made history by becoming the first artist to deliver a Super Bowl halftime show entirely in Spanish. Only two statements during the entire set were delivered in English — a billboard reading ‘The only thing more powerful than hate is love’ and the phrase ‘Together, We Are America’ written on a football he held during the performance.

Set against a Latin-themed backdrop featuring elements such as a nail salon and a neighbourhood bar, the 31-year-old performed a medley of his hits, including Tití Me Preguntó, MONACO and BAILE INoLVIDABLE.

Lady Gaga joined Bad Bunny for a Latin-inspired version of her song Die With a Smile, and later danced with him to BAILE INoLVIDABLE. Ricky Martin later appeared to perform Lo Que Pasó a Hawaii.

The performance also included references to the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The halftime show was Bad Bunny’s first performance in the United States since the release of his Grammy-winning album Debí Tirar Más Fotos. The show came a week after he won three Grammy Awards, including album of the year, becoming the first Spanish-language artist to secure the top honour.