‘No talent or skills’: Donald Trump demands Netflix remove board member Susan Rice over podcast remarks

US President Donald Trump has publicly demanded that Netflix remove board member Susan Rice immediately or pay unspecified ‘consequences’ following Rice’s remarks on a recent podcast.

“Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences. She's got no talent or skills - Purely a political hack! Her power is gone and will never be back. How much is she being paid, and for what? Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The post included a screenshot of a message shared on X by political activist Laura Loomer, who was reacting to Rice's appearance on the ‘Stay Tuned with Preet’ podcast hosted by Preet Bharara. During the interview, Rice spoke about corporations that she believes acted in short-term self-interest by aligning with Trump.

"For those that decided that they would act in their perceived very narrow self interest, which I would underscore as very short-term self-interest, and take a knee to Trump, I think they are now starting to realise, 'Wait a minute, this is not popular. Trump is not popular’,” Rice said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bharara added that such companies could face political consequences if electoral outcomes shift. Rice also warned of a possible “accountability agenda,” saying companies should preserve documents and be prepared for subpoenas if wrongdoing is found.

Loomer’s post highlighted Rice’s “accountability agenda” remark and also criticised a potential Netflix-Warner Bros. Discovery merger, alleging that it could create a streaming monopoly. She tagged both Trump and FCC chairman Brendan Carr in her post.

Earlier this month, amid ongoing competition between Netflix and Paramount Skydance to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, Trump said he would not intervene, adding that the Justice Department would handle the matter. Rice currently serves as Netflix’s board member. She previously served as US National Security Advisor from 2013 to 2017 and as Domestic Policy Advisor from 2021 to 2023.