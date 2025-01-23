Ayushmann Khurrana to serve as brand ambassador of FICCI Frames

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has been appointed as the ambassador of FICCI Frames.

Khurrana, known for films like “Badhaai Ho”, “Andhadhun”, “Bala”, “Article 15”, and “An Action Hero”, said it is a huge honour to be announced as the first Brand Ambassador for FICCI Frames in its silver jubilee year.

“As someone who arrived in Mumbai from Chandigarh with nothing but dreams in my eyes, I could never have imagined this incredible journey, one where my work has not only touched lives but also become a part of India's rich pop culture tapestry.

"In my new role, I am committed to working closely with the exceptional FICCI team to champion disruption, celebrate innovation, and highlight the excellence our industry consistently delivers,” the actor said in a statement.

The theme of this year is ‘RISE: Redefining Innovation, Sustainability, and Excellence’, which underscores the transformative impact of FICCI Frames in shaping narratives, fostering creativity, and driving the evolution of the Media & Entertainment industry.

Held annually in Mumbai, the event brings together influential personalities, creative professionals, and policymakers from around the world to discuss emerging trends, innovative technologies, and key challenges in the entertainment landscape.

Kevin Vaz, Chair, FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee & CEO, Entertainment, Jiostar, said Khurrana’s association will elevate the event and inspire future generations.

“The silver jubilee edition of FICCI FRAMES is a celebration of 25 years of excellence and a tribute to the legacy we have built in shaping India’s Media & Entertainment industry. Ayushmann Khurrana, with his incredible journey of creativity, innovation, and connection with audiences, represents the very ethos of FICCI FRAMES,” Vaz said.

The 25th edition of FICCI Frames promises to be a grand affair, with a renewed focus on new-age technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital content creation, virtual reality, and the metaverse, alongside traditional media and entertainment.





