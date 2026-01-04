MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 04 January 2026

‘Do people still have the appetite’: Leonardo DiCaprio on the relevance of cinema halls

DiCaprio was most recently seen in ‘One Battle After Another’ directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, also starring Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor and Benicio del Toro

Published 04.01.26, 02:45 PM
Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio File Picture

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has said he is uncertain whether audiences still have the “same appetite” for watching films in cinema halls, as streaming platforms continue to reshape viewing habits and challenge traditional theatrical releases.

In a recent interview, DiCaprio described the present times as a period of rapid change for the film industry. “It’s changing at a lightning speed. We’re looking at a huge transition... First, documentaries disappeared from cinemas. Now, dramas only get finite time and people wait to see it on streamers. I don’t know. Do people still have the appetite? Or will cinemas become silos — like jazz bars,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor added that while the future of theatres remains uncertain, he hopes cinema continues to be a space for ambitious filmmaking. “I just hope enough people, who are real visionaries, get opportunities to do unique things in the future that are seen in the cinema. But that remains to be seen,” the 51-year-old actor told The Times.

DiCaprio had earlier raised similar concerns in an interview with entertainment news outlet Deadline, noting the growing difficulty of drawing audiences back to theatres. “This year seems like one of the most lightning-rod moments in cinema history...We’re up against it — the future of the cinematic experience — more than ever, I feel. Getting people to come to the theaters seems like more and more of a challenge,” he said.

DiCaprio was most recently seen in One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, also starring Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor and Benicio del Toro.

RELATED TOPICS

Leonardo DiCaprio
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Venezuela strike puts spotlight back on US role in Latin American regime changes

Bolivia, Panama, Chile, Brazil, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic offer stark reminders of Washington’s long record of intervening in Latin America’s political outcomes
A still image from video posted by the White House's Rapid Response 47 account on X.com, which originated from the @PaulDMauro account, shows Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro being walked in custody down a hallway at the offices of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in New York City, U.S., January 3, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

Recent developments in Venezuela are matter of deep concern... closely monitoring situation

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT