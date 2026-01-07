‘Quite surreal’: Divyenndu Sharma confirms his return as Munna Tripathi in ‘Mirzapur: The Film’

Actor Divyenndu Sharma is set to reprise his role as Munna Tripathi in Gurmmeet Singh’s Mirzapur: The Film despite his on-screen death in Season 2 of the popular Prime Video series, he said in a recent interview.

“It was quite surreal to be that character again, to be part of that world, to see those characters, be that character again, quite surreal,” Divyenndu said to news portal Moneycontrol.

Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Film will reunite the key cast from the hit Prime Video franchise — Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, and Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta.

Also featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin and Anchal Singh, Mirzapur: The Film is billed as a romantic thriller expanding the universe of the acclaimed series.

Panchayat and Kota Factory star Jitendra Kumar has joined the cast of the film as Bablu Pandit, a role originally played by Vikrant Massey in the web series. In Mirzapur Season 1, Babloo died a shocking death. His character in the film is likely to face a similar fate, causing Massey to turn down the offer, as per reports.

The Mirzapur series first premiered in 2018, followed by seasons in 2020 and 2024. A fourth season is also in the works.

Divyenndu last appeared in the 2024 mystery thriller Saali Mohabbat, which also marked Tisca Chopra’s directorial debut.