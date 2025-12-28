‘If even 1% are disappointed…’: Director Maruthi’s promise to Prabhas fans ahead of ‘The Raja Saab’ release

The Raja Saab director Maruthi on Saturday said if Prabhas fans were disappointed with his film, they could go to his house and question him, even sharing his address at a pre-release event in Hyderabad.

Addressing a packed gathering, Maruthi assured Prabhas’ fans that the film would live up to expectations. Emphasising his confidence, he said, “If even 1% of you are disappointed in the film both Rebel Star fans and family, you can come to my house and question me – Villa No. 17, Kolla Luxuria, Kondapur”.

The statement drew loud cheers from the audience, while Prabhas, who was standing beside the director on stage, smiled in response.

The event was also attended by the film’s lead cast, including Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar.

Maruthi became emotional while speaking about Prabhas, crediting the actor for his dedication and hard work to ensure the film matched its intended scale and vision. Prabhas later hugged the director on stage to calm him down.

Earlier, Maruthi had spoken about Prabhas in a video message shared on the film’s official X account. In the clip, he said, “Telugu audience has seen the entertaining version of Prabhas. But Pan India has never. After coming out of the theatre, you will remember Prabhas from this film for many years”.

The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 9 January.