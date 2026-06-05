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regular-article-logo Friday, 05 June 2026

Aamir Khan to tie knot with longtime beau Gauri Spratt in July

In 2025, Aamir confirmed that he is in a relationship with Gauri, sharing that the two had been together for over a year

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.06.26, 10:38 AM
Aamir Khan wedding

Aamir Khan File Picture

Actor Aamir Khan is set to tie the knot with his longtime beau Gauri Spratt on July 5, he confirmed on Thursday.

“The news about the marriage is true. It’s on July 5,” Aamir told Variety India.

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Earlier this week, several reports suggested that Aamir and Spratt are planning an intimate wedding next month, though the actor has not responded to the speculation.

Last year, Aamir confirmed that he is in a relationship with Gauri, sharing that the two had been together for over a year.

According to reports, Aamir and Gauri are choosing a private celebration over a lavish affair.

The couple plans to make their relationship official through a registered marriage ceremony at home in the presence of family members and a close circle of friends.

Aamir was first married to film producer Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. They share two children — Junaid and Ira Khan.

In 2005, he married director Kiran Rao, but the couple separated in 2021. Following their separation, they continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

Aamir was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to his 2007 critically-acclaimed film Taare Zameen Par, which marked his directorial debut.

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