‘Brown’ review: Karisma Kapoor-starrer crime thriller strips Kolkata of its warmth

Kolkata has rarely been shown in such a grim, unsettling light on screen. In ZEE5’s Brown, the familiar “City of Joy” is stripped of its warmth and recast as a place weighed down by violence, and moral decay.

Brown is not a bright, fast-paced thriller built for instant gratification. It is a slow, brooding crime drama that focusses on emotional exhaustion as much as its central mystery.

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The series marks the return of Karisma Kapoor in a leading OTT role, and she anchors the story as Rita Brown, a Kolkata police officer who is as damaged as the cases she investigates. Rita is no polished investigator. She drinks too much, smokes constantly, and carries personal wounds that refuse to heal.

When a teenage girl is found murdered, she is drawn into a case that quickly opens a Pandora’s box of institutional rot.

Director Abhinay Deo builds the world of Brown in shadows. Dim corridors, cramped homes, rain-soaked streets, and a city that feels permanently stuck under a heavy sky. Kolkata is not just where the story happens; it actively shapes the tone of the narrative, almost pressing in on every frame.

There is a noticeable absence of glossy visuals or over-stylised framing that many modern streaming thrillers rely on. Instead, the lighting is muted, the colour palette deliberately drained, and even the quiet moments feel heavy with unspoken tension. It creates a sense that something is always lurking just out of sight.

At the centre of all this is Karisma Kapoor, delivering one of her most grounded performances in years. Rita Brown is a difficult character to carry — emotionally unstable, often abrasive, and far from traditionally likeable. Karisma plays Rita with intensity, capturing both her professional determination and personal collapse without slipping into melodrama.

The supporting cast adds weight without overpowering the narrative. Soni Razdan is impressive as Rita’s mother, while Jisshu Sengupta plays the victim’s psychiatrist with a measured calm that keeps the mystery layered. Surya Sharma, as Rita’s colleague Arjun Sinha, adds a parallel emotional track, portraying a man dealing with his own private losses while still showing up for duty. Even veteran actress Helen leaves an impression in a brief presence.

More than solving a murder, Brown attempts to explore trauma, and the vulnerability of women in an unsafe system. The investigation into the killing of a young girl becomes a doorway into larger questions about how institutions fail people and how truth is often shaped by those in power.

The investigation unfolds steadily, with clues arriving at a pace that keeps attention intact. The psychological angle, especially the glimpses into the killer’s mind, adds unease and depth.

But the series is not without its flaws, and they become harder to ignore as it progresses. The biggest issue is inconsistency in writing. Rita’s actions occasionally feel shaped more by narrative convenience than by logic, which weakens the sense of realism the show otherwise works hard to build.

Pacing is another weak point. The series often explains too much, especially when exploring the antagonist’s psychology. What could have been subtle becomes overly detailed, reducing the impact of key reveals. A tighter, more restrained approach would have made the suspense sharper and more effective.

The music, however, stands out as one of the show’s strongest elements. The use of Bengali classical pieces and Rabindra Sangeet gives Brown a strong cultural identity.