Nike's 'Rip the Script' campaign brings football chaos to the World Cup stage

Explosions, bicycle kicks, haunted mansions and Cristiano Ronaldo outrunning fire — Nike’s “Rip the Script” is less a football commercial and more a full-blown blockbuster. Released ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the six-minute short film throws together some of the biggest names in football, entertainment and pop culture in a chaotic celebration of instinctive, fearless football.

The ad features almost all the top names of the World Cup including Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, along with Vinicius Junior and Jamal Musiala. They're joined by the likes of Raul Jimenezl, Nico Williams and Virgil van Dijk.

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Along with the current stars of world football, iconic players such as Ronaldinho and Didier Drogba, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Eric Cantona. Among the non-footballer celebrities, LeBron James, Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian featured in the ad.

“Rip the Script” revolves around the thrilling concept of instinctive and creative football. In this film, that raw instinct pushes the players to break away from the constraints of production and a very frustrated director, sending the ball flying into a whirlwind of wildly imaginative scenes across various movie sets, from action-packed to spine-chilling horror.

Mbappé launches into the air with an incredible bicycle kick, while Vini Jr. flashes a grin amidst the chaos. Ronaldo makes a bold escape from a house that’s just gone up in flames. Retired legends pop in for a cameo, each craving one last taste of glory. Just when you think things can't get any wilder, Channing Tatum shows up dressed as Erling Haaland’s stunt double, and then the real Haaland comes in to wrap up the exhilarating play!

Imagine this: in one of those nail-biting moments, a young player is poised to head the ball, but then out of nowhere, Haaland swoops in and sends it crashing into the net. It’s got that dramatic flair, just the kind of eye-catching scene Nike hopes will go viral before the tournament even starts.

With “Rip the Script,” Nike has once again proven why it’s a giant in the world of sports marketing and storytelling. This campaign brilliantly blends football, cinema, and pop culture into a visually captivating experience that truly captures the excitement and chaos of today’s game. It’s not just a World Cup ad; it’s a lively tribute to creativity, instinct, and the bold spirit that defines football at its best.