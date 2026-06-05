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regular-article-logo Friday, 05 June 2026

Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ earns over Rs 135 crore worldwide on Day 1

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is a rural sports drama co-starring Janhvi Kapoor

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.06.26, 11:35 AM
A poster of ‘Peddi’

Ram Charan in ‘Peddi’ IMDb

Ram Charan-led sports drama Peddi earned over Rs 135 crore gross worldwide on its opening day, June 4, as per the makers.

“Box office CHAMPION - #PEDDI SIR, 135.36 CR+ GROSS WW on Day 1,” the makers captioned their post on X.

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Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and featuring a musical score by AR Rahman, the film is a rural sports drama which follows a spirited villager striving to unite his community through sports and defend their pride against a powerful rival.

The film, set in 1980s Andhra Pradesh, marks a reunion between Charan and Sana.

Sana had earlier written the story and worked as an assistant director on Charan’s 2018 hit Rangasthalam, directed by Sukumar.

Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor. The film marks the second Telugu project for Janhvi after Devara, co-starring Jr NTR. Shiva Rajkumar, Mirzapur star Divyendu Sharma and Boman Irani round out the cast of Peddi, produced by Vriddhi Cinemas.

The film is co-produced under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

The film’s cinematography is handled by R. Ratnavelu, while Navin Nooli serves as the editor.

At the time the report was published on Friday, Peddi had raked in Rs 71.44 crore nett in India since its June 4 release, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

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Peddi Ram Charan Janhvi Kapoor
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