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regular-article-logo Friday, 05 June 2026

Emraan Hashmi completes shooting for ‘Awarapan 2’, to hit theatres in August

The sequel, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, is produced by Vishesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films banner

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.06.26, 11:26 AM
Awarapan 2 release date

Emraan Hashmi on the sets of ‘Awarapan 2’ Instagram/ @visheshfilms

Emraan Hashmi has completed shooting for Awarapan 2, a sequel to the 2007 film, the makers announced on Thursday.

“OGs know this isn’t just a wrap.He came back for you. In cinemas August 14. #Awarapan2 #ShivamReturns #ItsAWrap,” reads the caption on Instagram alongside a photo of Emraan holding a clapperboard from the wrap shoot.

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The film, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, is being produced by Vishesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films banner.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the first Awarapan film also starred Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma and Ashish Vidyarthi. It was produced by Mukesh Bhatt and emerged as a cult hit despite being a commercial failure when it was released back in 2007.

Hashmi had first announced the sequel, directed by Nitin Kakkar, in March 2025. In a teaser video, his character was seen travelling by boat at sunset, releasing pigeons from a cage, in a throwback to a scene from the original film. The background score featured the song Tera Mera Rishta from the 2007 film.

Awarapan 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14.

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