Dimple Hayathi defends Janhvi Kapoor amid 'Peddi' controversy: ‘Blame the system, not the actress’

Actor Dimple Hayathi came in support of Janhvi Kapoor after the actor's portrayal in Ram Charan-starrer "Peddi" received criticism and said "the system and makers" are to be blamed.

The Telugu sports-action drama found itself at the centre of controversy after a section of audiences criticised the film for objectifying women through its camera work, dialogues, and romantic scenes between Charan and Kapoor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hayathi shared a post on her X handle on Sunday. "I’m so glad today on this day we all are speaking about how actresses roles are being written and the instinctive response to blame actress after doing what she was offered, don't blame the actress blame the system and makers who really think that’s what sells .. and we actors get to work within the opportunities what we get trying to make it big and hoping we would be working in bigger films and reach wider audiences," she wrote.

She added if characters are underwritten, the responsibility lies more with writing and filmmaking choices and not the actor essaying the role. "Unfortunately, we are stereotyped by image, which and how things unfold with characters that we play without getting the opportunity to showcase our full potential to perform,whereas when the hero-centred stories take over, we have the liberty to project.

"What we see is what we believe, unfortunately.Nobody knows what gets into filmmaking; it’s not under one person's choice, but we all can unanimously make a point that we deserve better experiences and better filmmaking," she said.

On Saturday, the filmmaker Buchi Sana shared a post on X addressing the criticism and said the makers are set to make the required changes. “We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in 'Peddi' and have taken it seriously...I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise,” he wrote in the statement.

The director said the team has reviewed the feedback and decided to make changes to the concerned portions. “Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities...Every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values,” he said, thanking audiences for sharing their views “honestly and sincerely”.

Kapoor has not addressed the controversy surrounding her role in “Peddi”.

Set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, “Peddi” follows the journey of a lower-caste villager (Charan) who turns to wrestling to win recognition and dignity for his community.

Released on June 4, the film has earned over Rs 200 crore at the global box office.





Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.