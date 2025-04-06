Diljit Dosanjh grooves to bhangra beats with Will Smith, fans say it’s the ‘ultimate collab’

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh on Sunday surprised fans with a video showing him grooving to the bhangra beats of his song Case with Hollywood star Will Smith.

“Panjabi Aa Gaye Oye. With one & only living legend @willsmith X ,” the Hass Hass singer wrote alongside the video shared on Instagram. “It’s inspiring to watch king Will Smith doing bhangra & enjoying Panjabi dhol beat,” he added.

The video begins with Smith holding a phone with Diljit’s picture on it. In the next scene, we can see Diljit standing next to Smith as the latter smiles. The duo then grooved to Bhangra beats. While Diljit sported a white kurta pyjama and red turban, Will went for a blue co-ord set.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement over the unexpected collaboration. “My two favourites! Ultimate Collab,” one of them wrote. “Will Smith with our very own living LEGEND,” another fan commented. “This was not on my 2025 bingo card,” wrote a user.

Reacting to the post, Bollywood actress Rakul Preet dropped fire emojis.

The video comes over a month after Smith commented on one of Diljit's posts, which carried a clip from the latter’s song Tension. The 41-year-old singer captioned it, "Taur Boley Main Na Mai Na Bolan. ADVISORY EP.”

Reacting to the post, Smith wrote, “Fire!” Diljit responded to the comment by writing, “@willsmith BIG BROTHER (flexed muscles emoji).” Back in August last year, fans noticed that Smith had started following Diljit on social media.

Diljit wrapped up his Dil-Luminati India Tour in December last year. He performed in several cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Guwahati. Following the India leg of his concert tour, Diljit released his new song Tension.

On the acting front, Diljit will be next seen in Border 2, which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. In 2024, he also sang the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Pitbull.