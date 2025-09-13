‘Aryan Khan not only plays the guitar but also sings just as beautifully’: Diljit Dosanjh

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh reacted to Shah Rukh Khan’s recent X post on Saturday, recalling his experience of working with the latter’s son Aryan Khan for the newly released song Tenu Ki Pata from The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He said he even mistook Aryan for Shah Rukh when he first met him.

On Friday, Shah Rukh gave a shoutout to Diljit for recording the track Tenu Ki Pata. Sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the studio, Shah Rukh wrote a note to the singer for supporting his son.

In response, Diljit re-shared Shah Rukh’s X post, appreciating Aryan.

Recalling his experience of meeting Aryan for the first time, Diljit wrote, “Sir, so much love. Aryan is a lovely man.. The first time I met him in the studio, I felt like I was meeting you. It was absolutely shocking for me… That Aryan not only plays the guitar but also sings just as beautifully. When I was dubbing the song, he knew every single note of it. God bless him. Respect.”

The behind-the-scenes video shows Aryan and Diljit recording the song. The duo are seen having fun while working on the track together. They are also seen getting on a video call with Shah Rukh, during which Aryan says, “Hamara collab ho gya na iss gane me (Our collaboration happened on this track).” The Jawan star replied, “Ab Aryan be famous ho jayega (Now Aryan will also become famous).”

Towards the end of the video, Diljit seems surprised to hear the English vocals by Aryan at the beginning of the song. He says, “No way, yeh aapne gaaya hai (You sang this)?”

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, helmed by Aryan Khan, is billed as a multi-genre project that promises an “unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood”.

The series features Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal and Anyaa Singh in the lead roles and is produced by Bonnie Jain and Gauri Khan under Shah Rukh’s home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Badshah are set to make a special appearance in the show.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18.