Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-starrer ‘Alpha’ earns over Rs 1.5 crore in pre-sales

Advance bookings for Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, officially opened on Wednesday, two days ahead of the film's theatrical release on July 3.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Alpha has collected an estimated Rs 44.74 lakh gross in advance bookings for its opening day, selling 11,255 tickets across 2,646 Hindi (2D) shows in India.

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Including blocked seats, the film's estimated first-day advance booking stands at Rs 1.58 crore gross.

Among the key markets, Maharashtra has emerged as the strongest-performing territory with advance bookings worth Rs 35.83 lakh gross, including blocked seats. Delhi follows closely with Rs 35.26 lakh gross, while Telangana has contributed Rs 12.7 lakh gross to the film's pre-release collections.

Alpha is the first female-led action film in the YRF Spy Universe. The franchise has previously delivered blockbusters such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan, headlined by Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan, respectively.

The film arrives in theatres following the relatively underwhelming performance of War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

Alpha will hit cinemas alongside Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do and Hollywood animated film Minions & Monsters.