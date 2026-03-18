‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ will decide the future of Indian cinema: Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh on Tuesday said his upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge will shape the future of Indian cinema, show videos from the music launch event of Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller in Mumbai.

“Doston aapne Dhurandhar ko, humari film ko ek aithihasik mukaam tak pahunchaya hai aur yeh sirf aapke pyaar aur sammaan ki wajah se hai. Aaj pure vishwa ki cinema going audience ko, aap sabko, humari team se dhayanwad,” Ranveer said in a video shared by a fan on X.

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“Ab Dhurandhar: The Revenge release hogi jiska na sirf desh mein, pure vishwa mein be besabri se intezar hai. Humari puri team ko iss baat se itni khushi hai. We are so humbled and grateful for the response to the first part of the film. We are so humbled by the kind of excitement and anticipation that we are seeing for the second part. It is unprecedented. We are still processing it. It is such a rush,” the actor further said.

“Aur itna bata doon, ab indian cinema ka mustaqbil ab Dhurandhar: The Revenge tay karega,” Ranveer added, referring to a dialogue from the sequel.

The music launch for Dhurandhar: The Revenge was attended by Ranveer’s co-star Sara Arjun and members of the music team, including Shashwat Sachdev, Jasmine Sandlas, Khan Saab, Sudhir Yaduvanshi and Shahzad Ali.

Dhurandhar follows an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi’s criminal underworld, weaving in real-life geopolitical events including the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Released on December 5, the first film grossed over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide, becoming the first Bollywood title to cross Rs 1,000 crore gross mark at the domestic box office.

The sequel, slated for release on March 19, will arrive in five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It will see Singh reprise his role as Jaskirat Singh Rangi alias Hamza Ali Mazari, alongside R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt.

The film was earlier set for a box office clash with Yash-starrer Toxic, but the release of the latter was deferred to June 4, avoiding the face-off. However, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will now compete with Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, with both films scheduled to hit theatres on March 19.