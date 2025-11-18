‘Dhurandhar’ is a complex, layered story with technical finesse: Ranveer Singh

The makers of action-thriller Dhurandar have tried to push boundaries and create something that matches international standards, actor Ranveer Singh said at the trailer launch event of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Ranveer, who plays an Indian spy described as the ‘wrath of god’ in the film, was speaking at the trailer launch event in Mumbai.

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and R. Madhavan.

“It is an insane trailer. I’m proud to be part of this movie. I’m happy to be part of something where we are trying to push for something more, take our cinema to the world, it is India’s moment on the world stage and we want to be at the centre of it, and represent Indian cinema on a global stage,” said Ranveer to reporters.

“It is a complex, layered story with technical finesse and execution that one will be blown away by. I’ve to compliment the team, the DOP, he has created a visual world that is on par with any movie in the world,” he added.

Produced by Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar is a collaboration between Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Inspired by true events, the film is reportedly set in the 1970s and 1980s and revolves around Indian spies.

According to Aditya Dhar, his ambition is to craft films that showcase India on the world stage, and he sees Dhurandhar as one such endeavour.

“I don’t believe in languages in India, I believe we are representing the Indian film industry and our job is to take it to the international level, and make it stand at the same podium where South Korea’s ‘Parasite’, and China’s ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ were standing,” said Dhar.

“I also want to reach that position where everyone will watch an Indian film that’s entertaining, and we are not putting it in the category of arthouse. That’s the intent,” he added.

Hopeful that Dhurandhar will redefine standards with its immersive visuals and sharp storytelling, Ranveer said, “We’ve seen films like Sicario, Zero dark 30, Munich, American Gangster were made, we want to be counted amongst the most elite instalments in the genre in the world.”

“We are Hindi cinema, we are Indian cinema, and we are here to make our country proud,” Ranveer added.

Lauding Dhar, Ranveer said, “When a person is so righteous in their intent and has a purpose behind telling a story, something great comes out of it. We faced challenges along the way and he was leading from the front with such passion that it was infectious.”

Calling Dhurandhar an ambitious film, Rampal, who plays the antagonist, said, “We had to bring our triple A game for this film. I want to thank the whole team for giving us something special. This movie will be timeless for ages.”

Talking about the film, Madhavan said, “When I was doing a look-test for the film, and it would take us three-four hours to get that look, and I would often feel, there’s something missing, and Aditya suggested I should make my lips thinner. And then we got that resemblance that we were looking for. I realised I’m working with all Dhurandhars.”

Thanking the cast and crew, Dhar added, “When I started writing it, we started getting people on board who were there to prove themselves. Everyone performed brilliantly, it is extraordinary... It doesn’t happen every time.”

“This was a project where the intent was pure, from actors to HODs, assistants to spot dada, everybody worked hard, they worked for 16 to 18 hours for one-and-half year and not once anyone complained that you’ve made us work a lot,” Dhar signed off.

Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

Aditya Dhar, known for his 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, last donned the director’s hat for the 2024 film Article 375.

Dhurandhar is set to release theatrically on 5 December.