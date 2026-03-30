‘Dhurandhar 2’ grosses Rs 1,365 crore globally, beats lifetime collections of original

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed the lifetime collection of the 2025 original, collecting Rs 1,365 crore gross globally within 11 days of release, the makers said on Monday.

Dhurandhar had collected Rs 1,350 crore gross worldwide in its lifetime run.

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Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs 1,023 crore gross at the Indian box office and Rs 342 crore gross from overseas markets, according to figures shared by the makers.

The film’s India net box office collection currently stands at Rs 867 crore.

The surge in collections was aided by strong weekend footfall, with the film earning Rs 42 crore nett on Friday, Rs 64 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 71 crore nett on Sunday. In the first week, Dhurandhar 2 had earned Rs 637 crore nett.

The makers announced the milestone through a post on social media, featuring the film’s poster with the updated box office figures. “Dhurandhar The Revenge owns the moment, the screen, and the world,” read the caption.

Set in Karachi’s Lyari area, known for its history of gang conflicts and turf wars, the original Dhurandhar revolved around Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), an Indian spy who infiltrates a mafia gang in Karachi and carries out covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of major geopolitical and terror incidents, including the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel traces the rise of Hamza in Karachi’s underworld, while also exploring his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and his transformation into a covert operative.

Released on March 19, the film also stars R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and has been released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.