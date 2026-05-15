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regular-article-logo Friday, 15 May 2026

‘Why pity, love?’: Alia Bhatt claps back at trolls after ‘ignored by paparazzi at Cannes’ clip goes viral

The 33-year-old actress responded to a fan comment on Instagram after a viral video seemingly showed the paparazzi ignoring her on the Cannes red carpet

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.05.26, 01:22 PM
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt File Photo

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is grabbing headlines at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, excelling her glamour quotient.

On the first day of the film festival, the 33-year-old actress walked the red carpet in a custom Tamara Ralph salmon-pink corset gown. One of the video clips from her red carpet appearance surfaced on social media, seemingly showing her being ‘ignored’ by international paparazzi, and the internet can’t stop talking about it.

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In one of her latest Instagram posts, a fan commented, “What a pity, no one noticed you,” along with a laughing emoji. To this, Alia responded, “Why pity, love? You noticed me :).”

Soon, fans took notice of the comment and shared Alia’s response on social media, praising the actress for her “grace” and “confidence.”

Making her second consecutive appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival as the global brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, Alia Bhatt turned heads on the red carpet in her breathtaking, custom outfits.

Alongside filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, Alia represented India at the inaugural event of the Bharat Pavilion. She wore a custom creation combining a modern sculpted corset with a draped ivory chanderi sari.

She also attended the film premiere of A Woman’s Life, in a fairytale-inspired look adapted from the brand Adira. The steel-blue gown featured a slim spaghetti-strap bodice, a voluminous skirt built from layers of silk satin and honeycomb lace, and a distinctive high-lace collar piece.

For her final, Alia wore an off-shoulder corseted couture saree significantly merged in Victorian corset.

On the work front, the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming film Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

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