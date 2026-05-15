‘Will not let malpractice happen this time’: Dharmendra Pradhan says NEET-UG on June 21, e-test from next year

The NEET-UG re-examination will be held on June 21 and it will become a computer-based test from next year, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday after days of angst and outrage over the medical entrance exam being cancelled over “irregularities”.

Student protests have erupted across the country over the cancellation of the The NEET-UG held on May 3; the future of 22-lakh-plus students has been thrown into limbo.

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"Our topmost priority is the future of the students. We will not let malpractice happen this time. The government is with you," Pradhan said at a media conference.

He said the issue came to light after objections were received through the National Testing Agency (NTA) grievance system regarding alleged overlaps with "guess papers", following which an inquiry was initiated.

"The process began on May 8 and continued through May 8, 9, 10 and 11. When we got clarity and were confirmed that questions had gone out. We took the decision on May 12 in the interest of students," he said.

"Immediately, discussions were held, and both the NTA and the government, along with the Higher Education Department, initiated a preliminary inquiry. The matter was then handed over to the concerned agencies of the Government of India," he said.

The minister said the government had handed over the case to the CBI and expressed confidence in the probe.

"CBI has rightly said... no one will be spared. Whether someone is within the NTA or outside it, no one will be spared," he said.

"CBT (computer-based test) mode of exam is comparatively better than OMR. It is a bit protected. Cybercrime has become a big world in itself. There are challenges, however, we will have to trust the system of our country," the minister said.

The press conference comes after a high-level meeting was held late on Thursday evening at the Pradhan's residence to review preparations for conducting the exam afresh.