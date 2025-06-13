MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' stars Arbaaz, Dharmendra return for ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se’

The film is slated to go on floors soon and is expected to release in November this year

PTI Published 13.06.25, 01:10 PM
Arbaaz Khan, Dharmendra

Arbaaz Khan, Dharmendra Instagram

Cinema veteran Dharmendra and actor Arbaaz Khan are set to share screen space once again after 27 years in the upcoming Hindi film "Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se".

The duo last worked together in the 1998 hit "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya", which also starred Salman Khan and Kajol.

"Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se", a family drama blended with a thriller, is directed by Sabir Sheikh and produced by Ronnie Rodrigues, CMD of Pearl Group of Companies and owner of Cinebuster Magazine Pvt Ltd. Rodrigues has penned the story of the film, a press release said.

The movie was officially launched at an event held in Mumbai recently.

Dharmendra described the film as “like a mixed veg—full of flavours and entertainment”.

“My best wishes to Ronnie Rodrigues and his entire team. I had a great time working with Arbaaz in 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya', and I’m excited about this new journey together,” he said.

Arbaaz Khan called working with Dharmendra again an honour.

“He is an institution in himself, and our journey now feels like it has come full circle. I wish Ronnie and the entire team all the very best,” he said.

The film is slated to go on floors soon and is expected to release in November 2025.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

