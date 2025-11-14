‘Tere Ishk Mein’ trailer: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon navigate pain, love, and heartbreak

Dhanush plays a jilted lover-turned-Air Force officer in Aanand L. Rai’s upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein, the trailer for which was dropped by T-Series on Friday. The film stars Kriti Sanon as his love interest.

The three-minute-23-second-long video offers a glimpse into their intense past relationship. The sequence reflects Dhanush’s emotional suffering and the unresolved anguish.

Tere Ishk Mein marks Dhanush and director Aanand L. Rai’s reunion four years after their last collaboration, Atrangi Re (2021). The upcoming romance drama also serves as a sequel to the 2013 film Raanjhanaa, which starred Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor.

Raanjhanaa also explores the pain and challenges of unrequited love. It narrates the story of Kundan (Dhanush), the son of a Hindu pundit, who discovers that his childhood sweetheart Zoya (Sonam) loves city-bred Akram (Abhay) and wants to marry him. However, he persistently seeks to win her heart, ultimately sacrificing his life for her.

Set to hit theatres on November 28 in Hindi and Tamil, Tere Ishk Mein is backed by T-series and Color Yellow Production. The background score for the film is composed by A.R. Rahman, who also composed the music for Raanjhanaa. The screenplay for Tere Ishk Mein is developed by Raanjhanaa screenwriter Himanshu Sharma.

Rai and Sharma have collaborated on multiple projects, including Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero (2018), and Atrangi Re.