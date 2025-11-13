Dhanush and A.R. Rahman’s on-stage jam on ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ wins hearts; watch video

Actor Dhanush mesmerised fans at the audio launch of his upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein by jamming with Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman on stage. Dhanush sang a few verses from the song Chinnaware while Rahman was on the piano.

Directed by Anand L. Rai, Tere Ishk Mein stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead and is set to release in theatres on November 28. Amazon Music India, in association with T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions, hosted the album launch at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai.

Shankar Mahadevan has lent his voice to the Chinnaware song in the Tere Ishk Mein album, which is streaming on Spotify and other music platforms. Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics for the songs.

Sharing a video from the Mumbai event, Dhanush wrote on social media, “Moments like these make it all truly special. Thank you, dear @arrahman sir. Tere Ishk Mein, An @aanandlrai film, Nov 28 in theatres”.

Fans took over the comments section as soon as Dhanush posted the video. “Dhanush is growing his funk.. and vintage D is back,” an Instagram user commented. “Dhanush is looking so handsome,” wrote another user. “Music + Voice = Blast,” wrote another Dhanush fan.

The title track of Tere Ishk Mein was dropped by the makers last month. Sung by Arijit Singh, the music video shows the ups and downs in the relationship arc of Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti (Kriti).

The other songs in the Tere Ishk Mein album are Usey Kehna, sung by Nitesh Aher and Jonita Gandhi; Aawara Angaraa (Faheem Abdullah); Deewana Deewana (AR Rahman); Tere Zikr Mein (Shilpa Rao); Jigar Thanda (Darshan Raval); Ladki Jaisi (Sukhwinder Singh). Shilpa Rao has also performed a separate rendition of the Jigar Thanda song.

Talking about the music of the film, A. R. Rahman said, “Our journey started with Raanjhanaa, continued with Atrangi Re, and now, the journey reaches Tere Ishk Mein. As the lineage carries forward, with it, the music must evolve, connecting the soul of these stories while reinventing itself each time.

“Tere Ishk Mein is a story that comes straight from the heart. It’s about love in its rawest, most vulnerable form, and the choices people make for what they believe in. Rahman sir understood those emotions in a way only he can, and each of his compositions gave voice to those emotions while Irshad Saab’s writing gave them a language,” Rai added.

Tere Ishk Mein marks Dhanush and director Aanand L. Rai’s reunion four years after their last collaboration, Atrangi Re (2021).