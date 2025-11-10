‘Projapoti 2’ teaser: Dev’s Joy balances fatherhood and professional duties in London

Dev’s Joy balances his professional duties and the responsibilities of raising a young girl child in the teaser of Projapoti 2, a sequel to his 2022 Bengali blockbuster Projapoti, dropped by the actor on Monday.

The one-minute-36-second-long video opens with Dev’s Joy walking through the streets of London. A voiceover tells us he never compromises on two things — an opportunity to cook and his unwillingness to ignore his parents’ problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Living as a single parent, he raises his daughter all by himself in London. To manage his responsibilities, Joy requests his father Gaur Chakraborty (Mithun Chakraborty) to come to London from Kolkata to help take care of his daughter. However, Gaur wants Joy to remarry – an idea that Joy strongly opposes.

Directed by Avijit Sen, Projapoti released theatrically on 23 December, 2022. It follows the story of widower Gaur Chakraborty (Mithun), who lives with his son Joy (Dev), a wedding planner. Projapati earned over Rs 13 crore, emerging as the highest-grossing Bengali film of the year.

Earlier this week, Dev shared photos from Projapoti 2 wrap. The pictures also featured other cast and crew members of the film, including director Avijit Sen and actors Mithun Chakraborty and Aparajita Adhya.

Dev was last seen in Dhrubo Banerjee’s period drama Raghu Dakat.

Projapoti 2 is scheduled to release in theatres this Christmas.